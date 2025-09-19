ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9924 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
1 020 2

Destruction of occupiers’ field ammunition depot using FPV. VIDEO

Fighters from the 2nd Corps of Ukraine’s National Guard "Khartiia" used an FPV drone to destroy an enemy ammunition depot.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the Dnipro OSGT, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Elimination of 8 occupiers-assault troops in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

National Guard (576) drones (2875)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 