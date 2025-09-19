1 020 2
Destruction of occupiers’ field ammunition depot using FPV. VIDEO
Fighters from the 2nd Corps of Ukraine’s National Guard "Khartiia" used an FPV drone to destroy an enemy ammunition depot.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the Dnipro OSGT, Censor.NET reports.
