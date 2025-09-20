Occupiers are disguising mines as firewood and scattering them along border of Kharkiv region, - CMA. VIDEO

The Russian invaders are scattering so-called "deceptive firewood" in the border settlements of the Kharkiv region, where they are planting mines with detonators.

This was reported by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi CMA, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, local residents sent him a video showing one of these mines disguised as firewood.

"As you can see in the video, Russian terrorists use so-called 'firewood deceptions', where they plant mines with detonators and initiation boards. When a local resident sees such a log and decides to take it home to heat the stove, the mine inside detonates and the person dies," the official said.

In addition, the occupiers are actively using MLRS to remotely mine the area.

Zadorenko also said that the Pelyustky mines scattered throughout the village of Kozacha Lopan make it virtually impossible for vehicles, including evacuation vehicles and ambulances, to move.

"At the moment, the situation is such that it is no longer possible to take people directly out of Kozacha Lopan, as well as Tokarivka, Hoptivka, Velyki and Mali Prokhody, as they have to walk to a conditionally safe point where an evacuation vehicle could pick them up," said Zadorenko.

