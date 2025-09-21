ENG
Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets shoot down Russian missiles. VIDEO

Ukrainian F-16 fighters shoot down Russian Kh-101 missiles.

According to Censor.NET, rare footage of the elimination of enemy targets in the Ukrainian sky was shown by the Air Force. The defenders conducted the operation during one of the last massive attacks by Russian terrorists.

