Russians trying to block logistics routes in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of Airborne Forces. VIDEO

The Russian invaders have intensified their assault operations in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Forces Corps and are trying to block logistics routes.

This is stated in a statement by the corps on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The dominant tactic of the enemy in the area of responsibility is infiltration - attempts to penetrate in small groups, bypassing the advanced positions of the Ukrainian military. Recently, a group of occupiers managed to infiltrate into one of the settlements of the Pokrovsk agglomeration. As a result of the measures taken, Ukrainian soldiers killed the Russians. There is no threat of enemy amassing in this settlement," they said.

At the same time, the occupiers are conducting round-the-clock reconnaissance, maintaining high intensity of the use of UAVs against the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Up to 600 enemy FPV and attack drones are spotted daily.

Units of the Defence Forces are remotely mining possible enemy advance routes, deploying firing groups and covering threatened areas with UAV crews.

"If necessary, we create additional engineering barriers. Pokrovsk's defenders systematically destroy enemy UAVs using drones and strike 'wings'. All our actions are aimed not only at stopping the enemy's advance, but also at saving the lives of Ukrainian servicemen.

The 7th Air Assault Corps is monitoring the situation in close cooperation with the senior command," they concluded.

