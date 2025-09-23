Kryla Omehy unit’s drone sets Russian APC on fire. VIDEO

FPV drone operators from the separate "Kryla Omehy" ( "Wings of Omega") unit have released footage of a strike on a Russian armored personnel carrier.

According to Censor.NET, the drone hit its target, causing the occupiers’ armored vehicle to burst into flames instantly. The video of the destruction of the enemy APC was posted on social media by the Ukrainian military.

