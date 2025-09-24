3 495 24
"Sit down, sit down, f#ck!" – occupiers beat their own for desertion during combat. VIDEO
Russian troops beat their comrade for abandoning his combat position and "leaving his own behind."
According to Censor.NET, in the recorded footage, one Russian soldier can be heard grumbling: "Sit down, sit down. Are you f#cking kidding me, I’ve been watching you, third time already, f#ck. You f#cking walked off a combat mission over this little scratch."
The beaten soldier whines on camera, insisting he was allegedly injured. "Role-playing games in the ‘second army of the world’," the caption to the video reads.
Watch out for profanity!
