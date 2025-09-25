Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have adjusted the strike of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system on the enemy artillery position.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the USF.

The exact location of the strike is not specified, but it is reported that it is one of the key areas of the front.

The arrival of the enemy column at the artillery firing position was detected by aerial reconnaissance of the Flying Skull battalion. The coordinates of the target were transmitted by one of the units of the Air Assault Troops, which delivered a precision strike using HIMARS.

According to the USF, the attack destroyed a truck and an ammunition depot, and severely damaged a cannon. Casualties among the enemy personnel are being clarified.

