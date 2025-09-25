ENG
Government working to protect main roads in frontline areas with anti-drone nets – Svyrydenko. VIDEO

The government is working on key tasks to support frontline areas, including protecting main roads with anti-drone nets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko following a working visit to Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"We had a working visit to Donetsk and Dnipro regions. We are working on key tasks to support the frontline areas," she said in a statement.

Svyrydenko noted that these tasks include:

  • protecting major arterial roads with anti-drone nets;
  • improving accommodation and services for internally displaced persons;
  • business support.

The prime minister also thanked the Defense Forces for holding off the enemy and thereby safeguarding community life.

"I thank Ukrainians who remain resilient, work, run businesses, and bring life to our frontline towns and villages," she added.

