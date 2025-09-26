Russian air defence forces fire machine guns at holidaymakers in Tuapse: "Bullets are flying over our heads, f#ck. We can’t get to beach. Someone has been hit, wounded man screamed!". VIDEO

A video showing holidaymakers in the Russian city of Tuapse hiding from machine gun fire from the Russian army's air defence has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the military is using machine guns to shoot down Ukrainian drones. The recording shows one of the bullets whistling past the holidaymakers. A shout is heard. The man in the video says that the bullet wounded someone.

Warning: Strong language!

