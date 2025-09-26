Fuel tanks burning near Smolensk after train collided with truck: "F#ck, that’s harsh! Truck hit locomotive and it exploded". VIDEO

An accident occurred near the Russian city of Smolensk at a railway crossing, after which railway tankers with fuel caught fire.

According to Censor.NET, the accident was caused by a truck. Video footage from the scene of the fire was posted online.

"Near Smolensk, a truck drove onto a railway crossing and collided with a train that was loaded with petrol, among other things. As a result of the driver's actions, a local apocalypse occurred: the train derailed, a massive fire broke out on the spot, traffic on the railway section was suspended, and petrol, which is already in short supply, did not reach consumers," the commentary to the video reads.

