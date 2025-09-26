Russia has been preparing for war with Ukraine since 2007, - Serhii (Bolharych), soldier with 11th Brigade of NGU. VIDEO

The Russian leadership has been planning a war against Ukraine since at least 2007.

A soldier with the 11th Brigade named after Mykhailo Hrushevskyi of the Southern Operational and Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine, Serhii (Bolharych), said this in an interview with Anna Maksymchuk, officer of the "Bureviy" Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"Back in 2007, I have one officer, who was a colonel at the time, his brother is a GRU officer. And in 2007, he went to his nephew's wedding. When he came back, I went to him for coffee, and he said: "Seryi, there will be a war with Russia". I asked him why he thought so. He said: "They are being tested, certified, and there were two main questions in the tests about why there will be a war." They were "do you have relatives in Ukraine?" and "could you fight with Ukraine?" he said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel!

According to the military, at that time they were already compiling a list of those who had relatives.

"Why did the Buryats enter Crimea? Because if a group from Belgorod had come in, there were relatives there, they would not have been able to go on such a 'rampage'. At that time, they were forming a unit who had relatives, military men in Ukraine, brothers and sisters. They were sorted into other positions, units, and formed specific offensive units.

And when the war broke out in 2014, his brother resigned from the GRU and went to the other place," the soldier added.

Watch the full interview here.

Read more: Russians are turning occupied Crimea into zone of continuous surveillance, - NRC