11th Brigade of NGU recounted how they captured enemy radar station during fighting in 2022: There is fighting 2 km away, and we are driving to Mykolaiv. VIDEO

Serhii (Bolharych), a soldier of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade of the Southern Operational and Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine, told how the military captured the Russian "Zoopark" radar during the fighting in Mykolaiv region in 2022.

He said this in an interview with Anna Maksymchuk, an officer of the "Bureviy" Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

According to the soldier, he reported the discovery of the radar to the head of the RMA Kim and General Dmytro Marchenko. Later, counter-intelligence contacted him and told him how to start the equipment and bring it to Mykolaiv.

A National Guard truck later helped it get to the city.

This was at a distance of about 2 km from the combat zone.

"I hear a drone hovering over us... Without light, we were driving to Mykolaiv, and there was fighting, Kapustyna Balka. And we've just started driving and I see MLRS exits," said Serhii.

Watch the full interview here.

Read more: Unmanned systems forces destroyed three enemy air defence systems worth $80-90 million. PHOTOS