Unmanned systems forces destroyed three enemy air defence systems worth $80-90 million. PHOTOS

The Unmanned systems forces destroyed three enemy air defence systems worth $80-90 million.

In August, the operators of the 412th Nemesis regiment hit two "Tor-M2" air defence systems, a "Buk-M3" air defence system launcher and a "Buk-M2" air defence system radar, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is changing tactics, trying to stop us, to hide, but in vain - our retaliation is catching up with its target. We don't disclose our innovative solutions, so we can't publish videos of the attacks. When the time comes, we will definitely show it," said our defenders.

The 412th Nemesis Regiment continues to inflict multimillion-dollar damage on the enemy, hunting down their most valuable equipment and disrupting their offensive plans.

