2 347 12
National Guard troops evacuate cat from "zero" line using ground robotic system. VIDEO
Troops from the Khartiia Brigade used a ground robotic system to evacuate a cat named "Prapor." The animal had spent several months on the "zero line", where it was rescued by Ukrainian soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, the rescue was successful: the dugout’s favorite has already settled into a safe place and met his new companions," said Khartia fighter "Zhuk."
: "They are people with big hearts. They felt sorry for the cat, so now we had this unusual mission — ‘saving Private Prapor.’"
Ground robotic systems carry out a wide range of missions: from delivering supplies and ammunition to frontline positions to evacuating the wounded, demining, and even providing fire support with automatic turrets.
