Russians kill their own soldiers who tried to surrender in Kursk region. VIDEO

Russian troops killed two of their own soldiers who attempted to surrender to Ukrainian paratroopers in Russia’s Kursk region.

This was reported by the 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

According to the brigade, two Russians approached Ukrainian soldiers intending to lay down their arms and surrender. The paratroopers assured them their lives would be spared and began escorting them to safety.

At that moment, other Russian forces spotted the captives and dropped munitions on them from a drone, killing their own soldiers.

The brigade noted that Ukrainian soldiers were not injured.

