Sapsan drones destroy enemy equipment and depots in Kupiansk sector. VIDEO

Drone operators from Kniazivskyi’s "Sapsan" unit of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great struck enemy positions in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the strikes destroyed a field fuel and lubricants depot, two vehicles and five enemy generators.

"Tonight’s program features enemy equipment, depots, generators, and a sea of fire," the video caption reads.

