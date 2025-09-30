4 182 9
Rubizh brigade infantrywoman Vyrva on battle near Spirne: "They told me to surrender, I replied: ’Let me die here’". VIDEO
On March 2, a Russian assault group attacked a position near Spirne, defended by fighter Vyrva, soldier Shustryi and Colombian fighter Pino of the 4th Rapid Response Brigade "Rubizh" of Ukraine’s National Guard.
According to Censor.NET, during fierce fighting the Russians blew up the dugout where the Ukrainian defenders were holding their position. For two days, Vyryva and her wounded comrades remained trapped under the debris. Russian soldiers approached and, through gaps in the rubble, offered them the chance to surrender. Vyryva refused.
The National Guard told Butusov Plus about all the details of the battle with the occupiers.
