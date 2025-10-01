Group of teenagers attacked 23-year-old Ukrainian in Poland: they beat him, shaved his head and painted Nazi symbols on his face. VIDEO

The Wroclaw police are investigating an incident in which a group of teenagers lured a 23-year-old Ukrainian man through a fake social media account, then beat him, shaved his head and drew Nazi symbols on his face.

This was reported by the Polish police, Censor.NET reports.

According to police, the attack took place in September. The teenagers created a fake profile posing as a 16-year-old girl and used it to arrange a meeting with the man.

When he arrived at the appointed place, a group of aggressive teenagers were waiting for him. They not only beat the Ukrainian, but also mocked his appearance, shaving his head and drawing Nazi symbols.

The Wroclaw police noted that the attack had signs of a lynching and contained disturbing ideological motives. "Such actions constitute a serious crime and will be treated with the full force of the law," law enforcement officials stressed.

Due to the fact that some of the teenagers are under the age of 18, the case is also being investigated by a family court. Measures are currently being taken to determine the role of each participant in the incident.

