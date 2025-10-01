ENG
Russian appealed to Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Khokhols, please hit Typhoon defence plant in Kaluga. Salaries haven’t been paid for two months". VIDEO

A video posted online shows a Russian employee of the Typhoon defence plant in Kaluga calling on Ukrainian fighters to strike his factory.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian complains about the delay in his salary and films his plant.

Warning: Strong language!

