ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6238 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
3 221 24

Ukrainian drone strikes occupier "relieving himself" in tree line. VIDEO

The story of a Ukrainian UAV that struck a Russian occupier in the bushes with his pants down has a follow-up.

According to Censor.NET, troops of the 414th Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Madyar’s Birds" showed the aftermath of a precision strike by a Ukrainian UAV on the occupier who had stepped aside to relieve himself.

The video was captioned on their Telegram channel as "Sh#t-and-smear."

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Soldiers of 53rd SMB destroy four enemy "sleeper drones". VIDEO

Read more on Telegram channel!

Author: 

Russian Army (10131) elimination (5907) atack (248) drones (3020) 414 Magyar Birds (45)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 