Ukrainian drone strikes occupier "relieving himself" in tree line. VIDEO
The story of a Ukrainian UAV that struck a Russian occupier in the bushes with his pants down has a follow-up.
According to Censor.NET, troops of the 414th Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Madyar’s Birds" showed the aftermath of a precision strike by a Ukrainian UAV on the occupier who had stepped aside to relieve himself.
The video was captioned on their Telegram channel as "Sh#t-and-smear."
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
