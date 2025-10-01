Ukrainian drone strikes occupier "relieving himself" in tree line. VIDEO

The story of a Ukrainian UAV that struck a Russian occupier in the bushes with his pants down has a follow-up.

According to Censor.NET, troops of the 414th Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Madyar’s Birds" showed the aftermath of a precision strike by a Ukrainian UAV on the occupier who had stepped aside to relieve himself.

The video was captioned on their Telegram channel as "Sh#t-and-smear."

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

