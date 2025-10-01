At least 50 Russians and enemy equipment taken out by Madyar’s Birds drones. VIDEO

Operators of the 414th Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Madyar’s Birds" continue to effectively take out enemy manpower and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, precision drone strikes eliminated at least 50 Russian soldiers and destroyed two enemy vehicles and two motorcycles.

"Change at the checkout is handed out by the pilots of the 414th Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds,’" read the caption to the video.

