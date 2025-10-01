ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3324 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
902 4

At least 50 Russians and enemy equipment taken out by Madyar’s Birds drones. VIDEO

Operators of the 414th Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Madyar’s Birds" continue to effectively take out enemy manpower and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, precision drone strikes eliminated at least 50 Russian soldiers and destroyed two enemy vehicles and two motorcycles.

"Change at the checkout is handed out by the pilots of the 414th Brigade ‘Madyar’s Birds,’" read the caption to the video.

Watch more: HIMARS destroyed building with occupiers: strike by 225th Black Swan Regiment. VIDEO

Read more on Telegram channel!

Author: 

Russian Army (10131) elimination (5907) drones (3020) 414 Magyar Birds (45)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 