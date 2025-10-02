They did not saved in basement: occupiers eliminated in Yampil, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 12th Company of the 3rd Battalion of the 81st Airmobile Brigade eliminated two occupiers who were trying to advance into the village of Yampil in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, after an attempt to hide in the basement, the enemies were discovered by drone operators and destroyed the building, and later the occupiers were eliminated by soldiers of the Slobozhanska Brigade while moving in open countryside.

The video was posted on the telegram channel.

Read more: Settlement of Yampil under control of Defence Forces, - OC "East"

Read more on our Telegram channel!