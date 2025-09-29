Settlement of Yampil under control of Defence Forces, - OC "East"

The settlement of Yampil in Donetsk Oblast is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. All enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to infiltrate the area are detected in a timely manner and neutralized by Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported on Facebook by the Operational Command "East," according to Censor.NET.

The Operational Command "East" refuted Russian propaganda claims about the alleged advance of the Russian army in the village of Yampil in the Donetsk region.

"The enemy has set one of its goals as improving its tactical position in the area of Yampil. Responding to the situation, the Defence Forces have concentrated the necessary forces and means to prevent these plans from being implemented. In support of the offensive actions of their own troops, Russian propaganda resources are spreading false reports about the alleged advance of the occupiers in the village of Yampil as part of their information and psychological influence. This is another attempt to sow panic and misinform the population," the statement said.

The Defence Forces noted that in reality:

The settlement of Yampil is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

All enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to infiltrate are detected and neutralized in a timely manner;

The enemy has not achieved any tactical successes.

