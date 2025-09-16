Russian forces continue their attempts to fully seize the Serebrianskyi forestry area, in particular seeking to cut off logistics to Ukrainian positions near Dronivka.

Analysts note that Russian troops are advancing toward Dronivka from the village of Serebrianka.

"The enemy is actively deploying infantry that seeps through Ukrainian positions, trying to infiltrate the rear and entrench there, while creating the harshest possible conditions for Ukraine’s Defence Forces to hold their positions, conduct rotations and deliver supplies. Drone crews are also working actively, complicating the situation. Given how events are unfolding in the Serebriankyi forestry area, we hope commanders in charge of the sector will not waste lives by keeping troops to the last in unfavourable forest conditions," the report reads.

Fierce fighting is also continuing in the settlement of Yampil, where the enemy is constantly drawn in, hiding in houses and cellars while trying to secure positions in the town. Russian troops are being actively eliminated there, with Ukrainian pilots playing a major role in relentlessly hunting down Katsap bastards.

Earlier reports said Russian troops infiltrated Yampil disguised in civilian clothes.

