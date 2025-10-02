Occupier throws down his weapon and tries in vain to escape from kamikaze drone. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian drone from the "SIGNUM" battalion eliminated the occupier, who threw away his assault rifle on the move and tried to flee to avoid a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Lyman direction. In the video, you can see the work of the pilot from the SIGNUM battalion. The Ukrainian drone hits the occupier, who at first tried to resist, but then threw down his weapon and started running away, hiding behind a tree. But it is impossible to escape from justice," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: SBGS eliminated enemy along with their equipment: occupiers were fleeing between trees. VIDEO