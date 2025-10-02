Occupier throws down his weapon and tries in vain to escape from kamikaze drone. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian drone from the "SIGNUM" battalion eliminated the occupier, who threw away his assault rifle on the move and tried to flee to avoid a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.
"Lyman direction. In the video, you can see the work of the pilot from the SIGNUM battalion. The Ukrainian drone hits the occupier, who at first tried to resist, but then threw down his weapon and started running away, hiding behind a tree. But it is impossible to escape from justice," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password