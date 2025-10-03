Ruscists opens fire, kills three civilians in occupied Kharkiv region – DIU intercept. AUDIO

A Russian soldier opened fire in the stairwell of an apartment building in the temporarily occupied part of Kharkiv region, fatally wounding three local residents.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), which published an interception of the occupiers' conversation.

In the intercepted conversation, the invaders said that the Russian soldier opened fire in the stairwell, injuring three civilians.

"Yesterday he opened fire throughout the entire stairwell. Shot up the whole stairwell yesterday. Three were hit, three civilians," his direct commander reported.

The perpetrator did not survive; according to his comrades, he died from his own bullets.

