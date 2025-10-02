8 033 67
Russians beat mobilized man from so-called "LNR/DNR": "What f#ck do we need you—half Ukrainian, half Russian? Shut f#ck up, b#tch". VIDEO
A video has surfaced online showing Russian soldiers beating a conscript from the occupied territories of Donbas.
According to Censor.NET, judging by the commentary to the video, the man had filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office.
"Rare footage from the basements of Donetsk region. A mobilized man from the DPR (or LPR) filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office. The response was immediate. They can act when they want to," the post said.
Warning: Strong language!
