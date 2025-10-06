Ukrainian border guards of the "Forpost" brigade stopped the advance of a group of Russian soldiers on the outskirts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

The enemy was detected by Ukrainian drones, after which it was subjected to precision strikes with drops and FPV. As a result of the attack, one of the Russian invaders was taken prisoner, while the rest suffered losses. The prisoner admitted that he had been sent to war without any training or explanation.

The SBGS noted that Ukrainian soldiers have once again demonstrated the effectiveness of their work both in the air and on the ground.

