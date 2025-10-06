Defense Forces showcase battlefield robots: "They lay mines, save, and supply". VIDEO
Ground robotic systems of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great are performing missions involving mine-laying, evacuation of the wounded, and supply delivery in the Kupiansk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the brigade describes these robotic systems as "powerful, maneuverable, and versatile," noting that they are used for a wide range of tasks, from reconnaissance to mine-laying.
The use of these robots reduces risks for personnel and increases the efficiency of complex engineering operations.
"They lay mines, save lives, and deliver supplies," the unit commented in a post accompanying the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password