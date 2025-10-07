The occupier Sergey Shevkuta from Mozdok, Russia, who was facing a prison term for "weed", found himself in the realities of typical Russian assaults.

According to Censor.NET, after being wounded by an FPV drone, the captured Russian soldier was "treated a little" - the fragments were not removed, however - and thrown back into battle, where all three of his comrades were killed.

Only he survived, apparently to give another "interview about the second army of the world".

"When we arrived, it was impossible to walk through the landings without stepping on bodies. We were working on Uspenivka, and there is nowhere to step in the village! There was a whole pile of corpses. When I was going on a mission, I could barely walk around them," the occupier says in the video.

