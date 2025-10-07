Occupier looks at smouldering remains of his motorcycle-assault accomplice. VIDEO 18+

A video recording was published online in which the occupier films the remains of his motorcycle assault accomplice.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupier's body and his motorcycle are burnt, and the flames have not yet been completely snuffed out.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

