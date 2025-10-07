Anti-air drone operators from 3rd Army Corps destroyed nearly two dozen enemy UAVs. VIDEO

Anti-air drone operators from the Third Army Corps destroyed nearly two dozen enemy UAVs using their own anti-air drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian soldiers was published on the unit's social media page.

"The air battle is gaining new momentum. FPV drones of the Third Army Corps are knocking the enemy out of the sky. This time, they hunted down Gerbera, ZALA, Lancet, and 16 Molniya UAVs, preventing enemy reconnaissance and strike drones from completing their missions over our territory," the video caption reads.

