Rain and fog did not help occupiers - 28th SMB "make weather" against Russian army near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Russian assault troops made a futile attempt to advance in the Kostiantynivka direction.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers tried to outsmart Ukraine’s Armed Forces by launching a maneuver during rainy and foggy weather to remain undetected by Ukrainian reconnaissance.

Drone operators of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and eliminated the enemy.

"Some hide in the treeline, some in dugouts, and some in their own illusions — thinking they’ll have time to escape," the post says.

The "explosive weather" for the occupiers was created by pilots of the Spalakh UAV company, the Kurt&Company unit, and the R.V. teams of the 3rd and 1st Mechanized Battalions, the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade added.

