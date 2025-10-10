The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

The 57-year-old opposition leader received the award "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

"María Corina Machado fulfils all three criteria set out in Alfred Nobel's will for the selection of the Peace Prize winner. She has brought her country’s opposition together. She has never wavered in resisting the militarisation of Venezuelan society. She has been steadfast in her support for a peaceful transition to democracy.

María Corina Machado has proven that the tools of democracy are also tools of peace. She embodies the hope of a different future, where the fundamental rights of citizens are protected and their voices are heard. In this future, people will finally be able to live freely in peace," the statement said.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Donald Trump succeeds in achieving a ceasefire, Ukraine will nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump expected that he would be the winner.

