Caressed in Ukrainian way: minus two invaders - combat work by "Madyar’s Birds". VIDEO 18+

Operators of the 414th Brigade of unmanned systems of "Magyar's Birds" " continue to actively destroy the Russian military on one of the frontlines.

Two occupiers tried to "disguise" themselves near the burnt body of their fellow invader, but Ukrainian drone operators quickly detected and eliminated them, Censor.NET reports.

The last frames of the video show the remains of the invaders after being hit by a Ukrainian UAV.

Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

