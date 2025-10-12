Ivan Franko Group drones scattered invaders: 6 vehicles, 8 motorcycles and two dozen occupiers. VIDEO

Drone operators of the Ivan Franko Group continue to persistently destroy the Russian occupiers in the Dobropillya area of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators have hit and destroyed 6 cars, 8 motorcycles and at least two dozen occupiers.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The footage shows the invaders flying off their motorcycles in different directions of the road as a result of the drone strikes.

"Some of them are dancing happily while lying on the asphalt," the soldiers comment ironically under the video.

Watch more: Russian tankers fled from a drone and abandoned wounded invader - "HYDRA" showed combat action. VIDEO