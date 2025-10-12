2 410 5
Ivan Franko Group drones scattered invaders: 6 vehicles, 8 motorcycles and two dozen occupiers. VIDEO
Drone operators of the Ivan Franko Group continue to persistently destroy the Russian occupiers in the Dobropillya area of the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators have hit and destroyed 6 cars, 8 motorcycles and at least two dozen occupiers.
The footage shows the invaders flying off their motorcycles in different directions of the road as a result of the drone strikes.
"Some of them are dancing happily while lying on the asphalt," the soldiers comment ironically under the video.
