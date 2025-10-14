ENG
Ukrainian drones destroyed Terek radar station in rear in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Ukrainian drones of the 422nd separate battalion of Luftwaffe unmanned systems have hit the occupiers' equipment in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The defence forces destroyed a Russian radar station RLS-18 "Terek", which was located deep in the enemy's rear, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Rubizh Brigade drone gave occupier on crutches "light". VIDEO

The soldiers posted a video of the result of their combat work on social media.

Watch more: "Armored" "loaf" destroyed and occupiers eliminated - combat performance by SIGNUM drone operators. VIDEO

