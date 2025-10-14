Ukrainian drones destroyed Terek radar station in rear in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Ukrainian drones of the 422nd separate battalion of Luftwaffe unmanned systems have hit the occupiers' equipment in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The defence forces destroyed a Russian radar station RLS-18 "Terek", which was located deep in the enemy's rear, Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers posted a video of the result of their combat work on social media.

