He outperformed Ukrainian drone: occupier shoots himself in head while lying in field. VIDEO

Unmanned systems "BLACK SKY" battalion of the 3rd separate assault brigade "Spartan" destroyed personnel and equipment of the Russian military in one of the directions.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators eliminated 14 occupiers, destroyed an ATV, two motorcycles with personnel, and enemy positions.

In one of the fragments of the video posted by the Defence Forces on social media, there is the "self-destruction" of a Russian soldier - the invader makes a shot in the head with an assault rifle.

"We are changing the war, destroying the enemy and standing up for what is ours," the soldiers comment under the video.

