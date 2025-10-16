Man who suffered 85% burns during attack on Kyiv and lost his wife saw his prematurely born son for first time. VIDEO

The father of little Nazarchyk, who suffered 85% of his body burns during the Russian attack on Kyiv, saw his son for the first time in a hospital in the capital.

According to Censor.NET, the boy was born prematurely - his mother was pulled out of the rubble after the Russian attack. She suffered 90% burns and, unfortunately, died.

Read more on our Telegram channel

His father survived thanks to the doctors who literally brought him back from the brink of death. After difficult operations and weeks in intensive care, he got back on his feet to take the most important step — to Nazarchyk, who is currently in intensive care at another hospital.

The boy underwent a complex brain surgery, and his condition remains serious but stable.

Read more: 4-year-old girl injured in village near Krasnopillia in serious condition with burns. She will be transported to Okhmatdyt