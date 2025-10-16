ENG
Elimination of Russian infantry by drones of 414th USF Brigade. VIDEO

Pilots of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have released footage showing Russian assault troops being eliminated by drones.

The corresponding video was published on the Wormbusters channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: SSU special forces’ fiber-optic drone catches vehicle with occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

drones (3164) 414 Magyar Birds (53)
