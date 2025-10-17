3 596 5
Explosions rock occupied Donetsk: probable strike on military facility. VIDEO
On the night of 17 October, a series of explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. A fire broke out.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local Telegram channels.
The first information about unknown drones began to appear in local publics around two in the morning on 17 October.
Later, videos of explosions began to appear.
Residents were advised to move away from windows.
According to the residents, the explosion probably hit an ammunition depot of the Russian occupation army.
