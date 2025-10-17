ENG
Zelenskyy–Trump meeting in Washington. LIVE BROADCAST

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump begin a bilateral meeting at the White House.

Censor.NET is broadcasting a live stream of the meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents at the White House.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7586) USA (6188) Trump Donald (2378)
