Zelenskyy–Trump meeting in Washington. LIVE BROADCAST
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump begin a bilateral meeting at the White House.
Censor.NET is broadcasting a live stream of the meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents at the White House.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password