Drone attack on Ulyanovsk region of Russian Federation: substation on fire, area without power. VIDEO
On the night of 18 October, drones attacked the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation, causing a fire at the 500 kV Veshkaima high-voltage substation.
According to Censor.NET, at least four UAVs hit the power lines, which resulted in a power outage in several settlements.
The substation is one of the key power hubs in the Middle Volga region, part of the Volga IPS (a branch of Rosseti FGC UES) and part of the energy ring that connects the Ulyanovsk, Mordovian, Chuvash and Samara power systems.
Video of the explosions was posted on social media.
