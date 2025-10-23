Drone Industry

Ukraine has lost momentum in drone and EW development due to decisions by certain officials.

Colonel Oleksandr Ihnatiev, former commander of the 110th Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) Brigade, spoke about this in an interview with host Anna Maksymchuk, reports Censor.NET.

During the interview, Ihnatiev shared candid views on the state of the army and society during the war, and also touched on the issue of financial support for service members as one of the key factors influencing motivation.

Financial support for the military

"Today, we have an inadequate level of monetary support. The lowest rate is for a soldier, 21,000 hryvnias. Why do those on the front line and those sitting in headquarters writing reports receive the same pay?" he said.

He also addressed the issue of fatigue among Ukrainians, which he sees as another demotivating factor:

"Over time, people have gotten used to the war, and donating has become difficult because people simply no longer have the means."

Delayed progress in UAV technology

In addition, the question was raised about the delay in the development of drone technology and why this crime occurred in our country.

"The enemy, unfortunately, has seized the initiative — not because we lacked the tools, but because the ambitions and jealousy of high-ranking officials became more important than the war itself," the colonel said, referring to eight months of criminal silence.

Ihnatiev also explained why war is primarily about maneuvering, not about "standing to the last man." The conversation further touched on the prospects at the front, the role of the information sphere, and the future of political decision-making during wartime.

"The next president of Ukraine must be a military man," Ihnatiev concluded.

