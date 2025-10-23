Sergeant from 156th brigade spotted and destroyed two "sleeper" drones before they could attack his car. VIDEO

A sergeant of the 156th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two enemy FPV "sleeper drones" that were waiting for the moment to strike at the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the unit's channel.

The incident occurred as the soldier was heading to his position and twice spotted a hidden threat, Russian drones connected via fiber-optic control.

"The footage shows pure combat work: a quick stop, rifle up, one shot and the enemy "sleeper drone’ is neutralized. Seconds that save lives," the brigade reported.

