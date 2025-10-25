1 826 9
Drone operators hit six occupiers at once with single drone strike. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade continue to destroy the enemy.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone warriors eliminated 12 occupants in one of the areas with drone strikes.
The video shows that one of the dropped shells hit six invaders at once.
Earlier it was reported that the soldiers of the Skelya regiment cleared Torske in the Donetsk region: Up to a hundred racists were killed, and there are prisoners.
