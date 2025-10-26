Russia is returning marines and Crimean units to Zaporizhzhia direction - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The redeployment of marines and Crimean units (marked with two triangles) back to the Zaporizhzhia direction is being recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Centre for the Study of the Occupation of Ukraine Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, after staying in Mariupol, the "elite units" of the Russian army are being returned to Azov region, at least partially, in the part that was in the city.

Despite previous plans to reinforce the north of the Donetsk region, these units moved in columns, accompanied by police, towards Berdiansk in the second half of the week.

"Unexpectedly, now we should keep a closer eye not only on the occupied Zaporizhzhia, but also on the Kherson direction. Taking into account the massive Russian information injections about the "control of the islands" and "preparations for the Dnipro crossing", it is better to look wider," Andriushchenko said.

What happened before

Earlier, the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies, Petro Andriushchenko, reported that Russia was deploying elite FSB special forces and marines to Mariupol.