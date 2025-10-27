Fighters of 5th Assault Brigade destroy four occupiers’ shelters. VIDEO

Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade are destroying enemy fortifications.

As Censor.NET reports, drone operators located the positions of four enemy shelters and struck them with unmanned aerial vehicles.

The soldiers posted video of their combat operation on their Telegram channel.

