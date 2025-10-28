Palianytsia, putsvirinok and "forgive my French": employees of French Embassy in Ukraine held language challenge. VIDEO

The staff of the French Embassy in Ukraine celebrated the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language in an original way. The diplomats decided to arrange a real language challenge - they tried to pronounce several well-known Ukrainian words, including "palianytsia", "putsvirinok" and the phrase "Glory to Ukraine!".

According to Censor.NET, in the video posted on the embassy's official pages, the French sincerely smile as they try to articulate the words they find difficult.

