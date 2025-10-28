ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9766 visitors online
News Video
2 866 18

Palianytsia, putsvirinok and "forgive my French": employees of French Embassy in Ukraine held language challenge. VIDEO

The staff of the French Embassy in Ukraine celebrated the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language in an original way. The diplomats decided to arrange a real language challenge - they tried to pronounce several well-known Ukrainian words, including "palianytsia", "putsvirinok" and the phrase "Glory to Ukraine!".

According to Censor.NET, in the video posted on the embassy's official pages, the French sincerely smile as they try to articulate the words they find difficult.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: France to provide Ukraine with additional Mirage fighter jets and Aster air defense missiles – Macron

Author: 

embassy (154) Ukrainian language (63) France (638)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 