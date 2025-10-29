Combat operations of 126th Brigade in Kherson region: minus 5 guns, 4 shelters, and personnel of occupiers. VIDEO

Operators of the 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "Buzkyi Hard," whose tactics hinge on hybrid coordination between aerial reconnaissance and ground raids, allowing for rapid detection of the enemy and precision strikes, have eliminated occupiers and their equipment in Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, strike UAVs of the Defense Forces destroyed:

equipment for enemy FPV drones

invaders` staging area

personnel

5 camouflaged guns

4 shelters

1 vehicle.

The fighters posted a video of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

It was also reported earlier that a tank, guns and dugouts were destroyed by the Buzkyi Hard brigade.

